|
03.03.2026 21:15:00
Oil Stocks Are Surging, But Will They Go Higher? 2 Things Investors Need to Know About the Current State of the Oil Sector.
Crude oil prices are soaring in the aftermath of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Brent oil, the global benchmark price, is up more than 5% again today, and has risen roughly 15% in the past couple of days. The surge in crude prices has sent oil stocks soaring. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has popped nearly 8% in the past few days, while Chevron (NYSE: CVX) closed at a record high on Monday at nearly $190 per share. Here are two things investors need to know about the current state of the oil sector before buying oil stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|74,56
|3,33
|4,68
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.