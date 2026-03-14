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14.03.2026 14:05:00
Oil Stocks Are Surging. Here Are 2 to Buy and Hold for Decades.
The attacks on Iran have driven oil prices higher and reminded investors that oil stocks are part of a diversified portfolio. The good news is the sector has definitely fallen out of favor in recent years, and despite the recent rise in oil stocks like Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), they remain excellent value stocks that investors can buy to gain exposure to North American oil production. Here's why.Having started the year around $57 a barrel, oil prices have spiked to closer to $88 at the time of this writing. That said, it's incredibly difficult to predict the outcome of the Iran conflict, the implications for oil production and transportation, and, ultimately, where oil prices are headed next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,71
|2,98
|3,11
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