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18.03.2026 16:02:00
Oil Stocks Could Reap a $60 Billion Windfall if Crude Prices Remain Elevated This Year
Oil prices have been scorching hot this year, fueled by escalating tensions with Iran. WTI, the primary U.S. oil benchmark, has risen from around $57 a barrel at the start of the year to about $95, a nearly 65% surge. Meanwhile, Brent oil, the global benchmark, has experienced a similar trajectory. It's currently above $100 a barrel, up more than 65% this year. Surging crude oil prices are a boon for oil stocks. According to a Financial Times report, U.S. oil companies could book more than $60 billion in additional revenue this year if crude prices remain elevated. Here's a look at some of the oil stocks poised to cash in on the surge in crude prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|114,04
|4,39
|4,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|97,35
|1,03
|1,07