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29.04.2026 21:45:00
Oil Surged to Its Highest Level Since 2022. Here's Why And the Best Oil Stocks to Buy.
Oil prices are surging again on Wednesday. The price of Brent oil (the global price benchmark) jumped more than 6% today to over $118 a barrel, while WTI (U.S. oil benchmark) leaped nearly 7% to around $107 per barrel. At one point, Brent traded at $119.76 per barrel, its highest level since 2022, while some other oil grades are trading near record levels of $150 a barrel. Oil prices are soaring amid the ongoing impasse in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, prolonging the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. Navy blockade. The supply disruption has caused a massive drain on global oil inventories. Here's what's happening in the oil market and some top oil stocks to buy to capitalize on higher prices. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|110,61
|-3,48
|-3,05
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|105,11
|0,04
|0,04