Oil up US$2/bbl on supply risks amid ongoing Keystone outage

OIL prices settled up about US$2 a barrel on Monday on supply jitters, as a key pipeline supplying the United States closed and Russia threatened a production cut even as China’s loosening Covid-19 restrictions bolstered the fuel demand outlook.Brent crude futures settled at US$77.99 a barrel, gaining US$1.89 or 2.5 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at US$73.17 a barrel, rising US$2.15, or 3 per cent.Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 as investors worried a possible global recession could hurt oil demand.The potential of a prolonged outage of TC Energy Corp’s Canada-to-US Keystone crude oil pipeline helped turn prices around.“Keystone Pipeline repair appears to be taking longer than expected (and) upping the possibility of further stock draws at Cushing,” said Jim Ritterbusch at Ritterbusch and Associates.Traders worried about how long it would take to clean up and restart the Keystone oil pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of oil leaked last week, the largest US crude oil spill in nearly a decade.TC Energy shut the pipeline after the spill was discovered late last Wednesday in Kansas.