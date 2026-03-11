Ölpreis (WTI)

95,83
USD
0,10
0,10 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
11.03.2026 23:15:00

Oil Whipsaws From $119 High. Here are 3 Takeaways for Markets Over the Past Week.

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is driving up oil and natural gas prices. That's a fairly predictable outcome. That said, developments in the conflict are changing rapidly, leading to rather wide swings in the energy market. As you watch oil prices rise and fall, here are three things you need to keep in mind.Motley Fool research shows that inflation has averaged around 3.8% per year. However, rising oil and natural gas prices could lead to a spike in inflation. You will see higher prices at the gas pump almost immediately, but oil and gas are used in the transportation of goods, as key inputs in the manufacturing process, and to produce electricity, among other things. Higher energy costs impact far more than you may realize.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 100,56 -1,19 -1,17
Ölpreis (WTI) 95,83 0,10 0,10

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen