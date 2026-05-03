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03.05.2026 21:55:00

OPEC+ announces modest boost in oil production. But here’s why it’s a mostly symbolic move.

In a largely symbolic move, the OPEC+ nations announced Sunday that they would slightly increase crude production in June, as the war with Iran continues to stifle the world’s supply of oil.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Ölpreis (WTI) 101,94 -3,13 -2,98

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