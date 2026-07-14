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14.07.2026 10:37:58
OPEC Cuts 2026 Demand Growth Forecast Again, But Raises Its 2027 Outlook. Here's What That Means for Oil Stocks.
Oil and natural gas are vital to the world's normal functioning. The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has disrupted supply, but it is also affecting demand. The end result is OPEC again cutting its demand growth outlook for 2026 in July, trimming it by roughly 200,000 bpd from June to roughly 800,000 bpd. This isn't as bad as it looks for oil companies, but it does address the reality of the current market environment.The energy sector works on supply and demand. When supply is disrupted, and demand remains relatively strong, the prices of oil and natural gas rise. That is good news for energy companies like ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), which sell oil and natural gas. In fact, the company recently provided an update on its business to help investors better prepare for its second-quarter earnings release. By some estimates, higher oil prices in the second quarter could boost the company's bottom line by as much as $5 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|86,50
|3,20
|3,84
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|80,57
|2,43
|3,11