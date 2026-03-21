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21.03.2026 15:45:00
Oracle's $553 Billion Backlog Is Either a Gold Mine or a Mirage. Earnings Just Revealed the Answer.
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is often overshadowed by its cloud services counterparts: Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon. While the "Magnificent Seven" members get most of Wall Street's attention, Oracle has quietly built an impressive AI empire of its own over the last few years.During the company's fiscal third quarter (ended Feb. 28), Oracle's revenue and earnings both grew at least 20%. This is the first time the company has achieved such growth in 15 years.At the center of Oracle's AI narrative is its remaining performance obligations (RPO), which now sit at $553 billion. The question smart investors are asking is whether Oracle really has a tidal wave worth half a trillion dollars waiting to come through its doors, or if this figure is a lofty moonshot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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