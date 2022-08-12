Orion chief says copper market is heading for a big rebound

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

BANKING on a rebound in the copper price while developing several mineral deposits isn’t for the faint of heart. When the price of the metal slid by up to 20% over the past three months – amid a broader softness in commodity markets – Orion Minerals adapted its strategy to develop its Prieska mine.“The fundamentals [for copper] are still in place,” says Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart. He expects a big rebound in the copper market due to supply-side constraints. Despite tight supply, demand for copper from the renewable energy component manufacturers remains robust. “On the supply side we’re running in a bear market,” Smart says. “We have a decade-long backlog in new supply. We can’t meet current demand [for copper].”He says electric vehicles are but one of the copper-guzzling sectors, with renewable electricity technology – especially transmission and generation – being even more copper-hungry. Wind turbine components demand a lot of copper in their manufacturing.“The whole infrastructure in generation and storage is reliant on copper, with few substitution opportunities,” Smart says. “There’s going to be a big rebound in the copper market. [We sit] with the lowest stockpile of copper in warehouses [now].”The machinations of the commodities market – with its cyclical price swings – has seen Orion opt for a nimbler approach in developing its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine. The mine, previously owned and then closed by Anglovaal in the early 1990s, is estimated to deliver 22,000 tons of copper and 70,000t of zinc over a 12-year lifespan. In addition, Orion is exploring Goldfields’ former O’Kiep copper mine in Springbok. Preliminary drilling points to a copper output of 9,000t/year.Orion devised an early production strategy that demands less capital, whether in the form of debt, equity or offtake funding agreements. On July 11, the company released new drilling results for a shallow pillar at the Prieska mine. Two of the 14 bored holes indicated significant copper and silver mineralisation.Smart is wary about relying too much on debt to fund the Prieska project. He refers to larger mining companies which took advantage of the recent global low-interest rate environment to bulk up capital. “The less money you need, the easier it is to get,” he says. Hence Orion opting for alternative funding, such as offtake funding agreements.The company signed a deal with Canada’s Triple Flag International for an $87m funding package, pursuant on Orion finding an additional A$20m, to dewater the Prieska mine. In return for the funding, Orion will cede 84% of the gold and silver production at the Prieska mine for a 40-year period. The two companies are also working on an A$10m funding package to kickstart early production at Prieska.By end-June, Smart told the market that the company is on course to raise the A$20m after issuing two tranches of shares worth A$6m to “sophisticated and professional investors”. On June 10, though, Orion halted the capital-raising due to softer commodity prices. Existing shareholders were also offered the chance to buy shares on June 28, in parcels starting from R20,000 up to a maximum of R330,000.Although trading at 22c apiece in South Africa and A$0.02 in Australia, and with more than 4.1 billion shares in issue, Orion has been tidying up its balance sheet recently. The company got a windfall from its largest shareholder, Tembo Capital, which converted a subordinated loan worth A$4.9m into Orion shares.So, why not partner with a large mining company? Smart says the opportunity for copper production at both Prieska and O’Kiep is huge. But so was the slump in the cash price of copper – it fell from above $10,000/t to its current $7,785.This article first appeared in The Mining Yearbook 2022 which can be accessed free of charge here >>The post Orion chief says copper market is heading for a big rebound appeared first on Miningmx.