Outlook for cocoa continues to stay bullish

CHOCOLATE, already slightly bitter, might now leave an even more bitter taste when savoured in desserts and confectioneries. No thanks to the skyrocketing cost of the raw material – it’s no longer just an experience but a rather expensive indulgence. While signs of easing core inflation worldwide are cheered by investors, the soaring price of cocoa, one of the world’s smallest soft commodity markets, has noticeable global implications for food and candy producers and the retail industry. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel