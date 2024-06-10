10.06.2024 19:23:35

Palamina to buy Aurania’s Peru unit to boost copper assets

Canada’s Palamina Corp. (TSX-V: PA)(OTCQB: PLMNF) is buying Aurania Resources’ (TSX-V: ARU) subsidiary in Peru, Sociedad Minera, which will grant it access to strategic copper and silver projects in the country, including the Vicus Pluma copper project.The Toronto-based gold explorer will hand fellow Canadian company Aurania 350,000 common shares and a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty. Palamina said it has the option to buy back half of the NSR for Cdn$1 million.The acquisition of Vicus would give Palamina 100% ownership of the Pluma sediment-hosted copper-silver project, which covers 9,800 hectares north and it is contiguous to Hannan Metals’s San Martin copper-silver project, the company said.“Securing the Pluma copper-silver project will provide Palamina shareholders exposure to the San Martin district where a third drill discovery program is planned by Hannan seeking to confirm a new world-class copper-silver district in Peru.” The company’s president, Andrew Thomson, said in the statement.Palamina is a gold explorer with several projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in south-eastern Peru.Aurania focuses on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes Mountains in southeastern Ecuador.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Kupferpreis 9 840,00 -87,50 -0,88

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Europawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen wenig verändert -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag uneins. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen