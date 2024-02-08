Platinpreis
|
08.02.2024 17:30:54
Palladium price drops below platinum for the first time since 2018
Palladium price fell on Thursday below the platinum price for the first time since April 2018, as growing demand concerns and bets on stable supply weighed on the metal.Palladium retreated 2.8% to $869.6 per troy ounce, its lowest in five years, while platinum stood at $874.5.Palladium fell by 39% in 2023 after rising prices from 2018 to 2022 caused the auto sector, accounting for 80% of demand, to start replacing it with cheaper platinum in autocatalysts.The rising adoption of EVs, which do not require any offgas treatment system, further worsened the metal’s prospects.“That means that demand will shrink while supply will remain more or less stable,” said Henrik Marx, head of precious metals trading at Heraeus.“Palladium prices could easily spike on major supply headlines given the thin liquidity. But we consider such rallies as opportunities for producers to add more hedging positions and for speculators to open fresh short positions, as the long-term outlook remains very negative,” Citi said in a recent research note.The majority of mined palladium production comes in a basket with other metals, limiting producers’ ability to slow palladium output even when the market price is below their costs.South Africa and Russia account for 80% of global palladium mined output, with the rest mined in North America. Russia’s main miner, Nornickel, will produce slightly less palladium this year, but no further reductions are planned, it said in January.“South Africa and America are not going to shut down production. That’s the main conclusion,” a source at a major miner told Reuters.In fact, two South African producers already reported tumbling earnings following the collapse in prices.Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. said fiscal second-half profit likely fell by more than 85% and wrote down the value of assets in South Africa and Canada. Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said 2023 profit sank by as much as 79%.Shares in the four companies that mine most PGM metals in South Africa all fell in Johannesburg trading. Amplats dropped 6.8%, Implats slid 1.9%, Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. declined 5.2% and Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. was down 4.6% as of 10:43 a.m. local time Thursday.(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Platinpreis
|876,00
|-13,50
|-1,52
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.