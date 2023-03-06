Palladiumpreis
|
06.03.2023 18:32:07
Palladium One grabs more critical minerals assets with acquisition of MetalCorp
Palladium One Mining (TSXV: PDM) is expanding its portfolio of critical mineral assets in Canada with the acquisition of MetalCorp (TSXV: MTC), an Ontario-focused junior miner with two exploration-stage projects and royalty interests in several others.On Monday, the two companies entered a definitive agreement for a business combination, under which Palladium One would acquire all issued and outstanding shares of MetalCorp in exchange for 0.30 of a Palladium One common stock for each share acquired. This exchange ratio implies a purchase price of C$0.026 per MetalCorp share, or gross consideration of C$3.3 million.Upon completion of the transaction, existing Palladium One shareholders would hold approximately 88% of the company’s capital stock, while former MetalCorp Shareholders would hold approximately 12%.MetalCorp’s main assets are the North Rock copper-nickel project, which has a historical resource ranging from approximately 920,000 tonnes grading 1.17% copper to 240,000 tonnes grading 2.08% copper, and the Big Lake copper-zinc-gold-silver project. It also holds a royalty portfolio of five exploration-stage projects, the principal royalty being the Hemlo Annex property owned by Barrick Gold.These will be added to Palladium One’s existing portfolio that includes three district-scale projects: the Tyko nickel-copper-cobalt project in Ontario, the CanAlask nickel-copper project in Yukon, and the KS nickel-copper-PGE (platinum group elements) project in Finland.“This transaction advances our strategy of creating value by responsibly establishing a partnership with a senior producer and growing a portfolio of critical mineral assets in Canada in support of North American critical mineral supply chains, and it also increases liquidity,” Palladium One CEO Derrick Weyrauch said in a media release.“Like MetalCorp, Palladium One has an excellent suite of properties including gold, PGEs, copper-nickel and a strong cash position. Based on the TSXV closing prices of each company on the day the agreement was signed, this transaction reflects a 28% premium for MetalCorp shareholders,” MetalCorp’s CEO Donald Sheldon added.Following the announcement, MetalCorp’s stock jumped 50% to trade at C$0.025 on the TSX Venture Exchange by 1:15 p.m. Monday, placing its market value at just over C$3 million. Shares of Palladium One stayed flat with a market capitalization of C$22.8 million ($16.7m).
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Palladiumpreis
|1 403,50
|16,50
|1,19
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street stabil -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio schließt in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch in einer engen Handelsspanne um die Nulllinie, ab Mittag überwiegt aber eine freundliche Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch wenig bewegt. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.