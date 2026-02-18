|
18.02.2026 08:00:47
Pan African dusts off historic gold in drive for growth
PAN African Resources said on Wednesday it will pay shareholders a maiden interim dividend of 12 South African cents per share, equal to a gross payout of R280m ($17.4m or 0.74488c/share).Publishing its results for the six months ended December, in which a record gold price received of $3,368/oz propelled interim earnings 192% to 7.30 US cents/share, the group said it would be debt-free from this month, having cut net debt 69.3% to $46.2m as of period-end was seeking to grow production further.It guided to full year gold output of 275,000 to 292,000 ounces, a major improvement on 187,000 oz it achieved just two years ago. The increase in output has been through organic growth or acquisition of previously mined gold resources.Pan African bought Tennant Mines, which owns the Nobles mine in Australia, which is reopened and is now seeking to double production from this year’s expected output to 100,000 oz/year. It also bought tailings near Soweto which formed the basis of its Mogale Tailings Project, also up for expansion of between 30,000 to 35,000 oz/year compared to projected 2026 production of 48,000 to 52,000 oz.The plan now is to dust off other long-held expansion projects, including Poplar – a satellite deposit about 6km north of its Evander Gold Mines in Mpumalanga. Poplar last received serious attention in the Nineties when it was part of Gengold.Pan African also said it planned to start mining at Royal Sheba, an open pit and underground prospect in its Barberton Gold complex, also in Mpumalanga. Mining near the deposit dates back to 1885.Since first targeting Royal Sheba in 2018, Pan African has more tightly delineated the mineral resources of some 6.9 million tons grading at 3.24 grams per ton, equal to 700,000 oz of gold. It would spend $11m developing a mine while at Poplar Pan African was updating a prefeasibility study for a 100,000 oz/year shallow underground mine.“Pan African has the ability to continue to deliver very attractive production growth over the next years, specifically internal expansions in Australia and around our MTR operation, which will not only add mine life but also significant additional production ounces,” said Cobus Loots, CEO of Pan African in a statement.A concern for the period under review was the increase in all-in sustaining costs which came in at $1,874/oz compared to full guidance of $1,525/oz to $1,575/oz. Some $195/oz of higher AISC cost related to employee incentive payouts, and a strengthening in the rand/dollar exchange, raising input costs. Pan African has subsequently increased full year AISC guidance to $1,820/oz to $1,870/oz.The post Pan African dusts off historic gold in drive for growth appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 990,73
|13,61
|0,27
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street tiefer -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei beendet Handel in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.