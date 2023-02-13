Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

PAN African Resources said it expected to post a decline in interim share earnings of between 31% and 41% following a decline in gold sold and a lower gold price received.Commenting in a trading statement on February 10, Pan African said share earnings would be 1.40 US cents a share to 1.64 cents which compares to 2.39 cents/share for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.Gold sold for the six months totalled 90,439 ounces which compares to record output of 107,142 oz previously – a decline of 15.6%. The average gold price received decreased by 4.4% to $1,725 oz.The decline in production has led to a restructuring at Pan African’s Barberton Mines. Commenting in an operating report, CEO Cobus Loots said the Barberton’s Consort Mine would be converted to a “contractor mining model”. Continuous operations would be implemented at Fairview and Sheba, also part of Barberton Mines.There would be no job losses as a result of implementing contractor mining at Consort Mine as employees would be transferred to Fairview and Sheba in line with increased shifts – a step that would reduce overtime costs. Negotiations with unions to enable continuous operations were concluded on January 27, the group said.Barberton Mines turned in a disappointing performance for the six months ended December producing 32,022 ounces of gold compared to 39,991 oz for the half year in Pan African’s 2022 financial year.Power curtailments as a result of Eskom’s loadshedding regime also ate into Pan African’s performance in the half-year. At Evander Mines, “electricity issues” resulted in a five percent decline in production, said Loots. The outages “reinforced” plans to expand the group’s renewable energy portfolio in the years ahead, he added.The post Pan African to post up to 41% decline in interim share earnings after gold sales fall appeared first on Miningmx.