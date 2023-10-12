Silberpreis
|
12.10.2023 00:56:25
Pan American Silver plans La Colorada mine restart after robbery
Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) announced Wednesday that it will restart operations at its La Colorada mine in Mexico on October 16 following a shift change and the transition from care and maintenance.Last week Pan American suspended all operating activities at La Colorada mine after reporting an armed robbery involving two trailers of concentrate.The company said there were no physical injuries to personnel in connection with the incident, which occurred on October 5.The temporary suspension of operating activities was due to security concerns at the mine site and the surrounding area following the robbery. There were no physical injuries to our personnel in connection with that incident, the miner said.Pan American reported rapid response and efforts of the Zacatecas state government and federal authorities in Mexico to improve security in the vicinity of the mine, providing an environment that allows for mine operations to resume.The Mexican authorities have taken steps to facilitate the safe transit to and from the mine site for all the employees, contractors and people from the nearby communities. Pan American said it will maintain direct communications with the Mexican authorities during the period leading up to the resumption of operations.Pan American said it does not expect the temporary suspension of La Colorada to have a material impact to its annual consolidated production and cost guidance for 2023, or to the targeted timing of late 2023 for the release of the La Colorada Skarn preliminary economic assessment.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|21,86
|-0,22
|-1,00
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.