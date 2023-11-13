13.11.2023 17:46:00

Peak Oil Is Near, According to the International Energy Agency -- and These 3 Energy Stocks Will Benefit

The International Energy Agency believes oil demand is finally nearing its peak. The global energy advisory expects oil demand to stop rising by 2030 as China's growth slows and more people switch to electric vehicles. On one hand, that means oil will remain vital for the next several years. However, energy companies can see the writing on the wall, leading many to transition to lower-carbon energy. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and BP (NYSE: BP) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their energy transition plans. Here's why they believe it makes these energy stocks compelling long-term investments.Matt DiLallo (Enbridge): Enbridge has been preparing for a lower carbon world. The Canadian oil pipeline giant (Enbridge transports 30% of all the oil produced in North America) has slowly shifted its business mix toward cleaner energy. It has grown its natural gas transmission and distribution businesses and built a renewable energy platform. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 82,66 0,96 1,18
Ölpreis (WTI) 78,52 1,17 1,51

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen