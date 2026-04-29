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29.04.2026 20:10:00
Permanent Demand Destruction May Be Coming for Oil. The Case for Renewables, Nuclear, and Coal Stocks Now.
The Strait of Hormuz closure by Iran and U.S. Navy blockade is having a significant impact on the global oil market. The world has lost about 1 billion barrels of oil supply since the war started. The global economy is offsetting this disruption by tapping emergency stockpiles and reducing demand. Some of that oil demand might never recover as the world switches to alternative energy sources, including renewables, nuclear, and coal. Here's a look at the case for investing in these alternative energy sources.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|110,61
|-3,48
|-3,05
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|105,11
|0,04
|0,04