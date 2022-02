Perseus to extend footprint to Sudan in A$230m purchase of Toronto’s Orca Gold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

PERSEUS Mining today unveiled plans to dramatically expand its operational footprint with the A$230m purchase of shares in Orca Mining, a Toronto-listed gold exploration firm which has a gold project in Sudan.“There was been a lot of talk of consolidation in the gold sector … creating stronger companies to withstand political and price cycles,” said Jeff Quartermaine, MD and CEO of Perseus Gold in a conference call today. “We believe we have done that.”Orca Gold owns 70% of northern Sudan’s Block 14, a prospect that has been scoped to produce 228,000 ounces of gold annually for the first seven years of a 13.5 life of mine. Proven and probable reserves of Block 14 stood at about 2.85 million oz.Rick Clark, Orca’s president and CEO said there was a potential for underground mining. “We stopped [exploration] when we had enough for a feasibility study,” said Clark. The region in northern Sudan had attracted hundreds of thousands of Sudanese over the last 10 years which he described as the largest gold rush seen in Africa.The terms of the proposed transaction is for Perseus to use shares (scheme of arrangement) such that Orca shareholders will own 9.1 of Perseus’ enlarged shares in issue. The entry price for Perseus of 83 Canadian cents a share represents a 63% premium to Orca’s closing share price on Friday (February 25).The offer has the support of Orca;s board as well as the company’s shareholders holding a combined 37% of Orca’s voting shares. Shareholder support will be sought by Orca in late May with the transaction set to be concluded in June, said Quartermaine.Based on Orca’s feasibility study for Block 14 – which consists of two mineral deposits known as Wadi Doum and GSS – initial capital expenditure of C$321m will be required to build a gold mine. Quartermaine said Perseus would be able to fund this from cash flow although it seemed likely a combination of debt and equity finance would be agreed.The post Perseus to extend footprint to Sudan in A$230m purchase of Toronto’s Orca Gold appeared first on Miningmx.