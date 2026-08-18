|
18.08.2026 19:30:49
Petrobras finds oil off Amazon as Lula touts potential
Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras has confirmed an oil discovery in Brazil’s Foz do Amazonas basin, fueling hopes that the country’s Equatorial Margin area could become a major new petroleum frontier even as environmental opposition and questions over commercial viability persist. The discovery was made at the Morpho exploration well in the FZA-M-59 block, about 175 km off the coast of Amapá state in ultra-deep water. Drilling began in October 2025, and Petrobras said the presence of hydrocarbons supports its view that the region could help replenish Brazil’s reserves as production from mature areas eventually declines. “There is oil; we don’t know how much. We are extremely optimistic,” Magda Chambriard, Petrobras CEO said on Monday while displaying an oil sample collected from the site. Petrobras has already invested $300 million in drilling the Morpho well, with about half spent on environmental protection, Clarice Coppeti, the company’s corporate affairs director, said, according to Valor International. Drilling costs about $1 million a day, and Chambriard said the company expects to complete the well within 15 to 20 days. The discovery is an early but significant step in Petrobras’s push into the Equatorial Margin, a roughly 2,200-km stretch along northern and northeastern Brazil that includes the Foz do Amazonas basin. Petrobras has identified the region as a key exploration frontier and plans a broader drilling campaign there. Petrobras has three other wells to drill in this block, and another six in other areas of the region, according to Valor International. They are still awaiting licenses from Brazil’s environmental protection agency, IBAMA. Since drilling started, environmental and Indigenous groups have sued the Brazilian government and Petrobras to stop exploration, The Associated Press reported. They argue the licensing process failed to consult traditional communities, underestimated spill risks, and failed to assess climate impacts. Petrobras has long argued spills never happened in their drillings. Oily politics Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited the drilling vessel Monday and embraced the discovery as an opportunity for Brazil’s economic development while maintaining that exploiting oil does not conflict with his government’s longer-term energy transition goals. Lula called the find a “passport to the country’s future” and described the oil sample as a blessing he wanted to keep in a safe. “When I say ‘passport,’ I’m not denying my commitment to the fight for a day when we no longer need fossil fuels, because Brazil will continue to be the king of biofuel innovation and will remain a major player in renewable energy,” he said according to AP. That timing puts the oil discovery at the intersection of Brazil’s economic, environmental and political debates. Lula’s attendance comes just a day after announcing his fourth candidacy for President, with a close election to take place in early October, making the oil discovery and investment prospects an important factor to attract voters. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|90,90
|0,03
|0,03
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|85,00
|0,50
|0,59
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow leichter -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer. Mit Abgaben zeigt sich die Wall Street am Dienstag. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.