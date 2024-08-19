Silberpreis
|
19.08.2024 17:37:00
Pollster, Poker Player, and Author Nate Silver on Gambling, VCs, and AI
In this podcast, Nate Silver, founder of political polling site FiveThirtyEight and author of the new book On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything, joins Motley Fool host Ricky Mulvey for a conversation about expected value, presidential polling, and risk.They also discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|29,23
|0,25
|0,86