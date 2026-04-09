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09.04.2026 13:15:00
Powell Says No Rate Hike Needed to Fight Oil Shock: Here Is Why Investors Should Not Declare Victory on Inflation Just Yet
Escalating tensions in the Middle East are continuing to ripple through global markets, with rising oil prices wreaking havoc on supply chains.Soaring gas prices not only force many consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, but they also result in businesses paying more to transport goods and manufacture plastic products, fertilizer, and other items that use oil during the production process.Historically, prolonged spikes in oil prices have been linked to economic pullbacks and recessions. In fact, the Federal Reserve itself has noted that "nearly all post-World War II recessions were preceded by higher oil prices."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|97,74
|1,33
|1,38
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|99,69
|1,82
|1,86