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01.08.2026 00:15:00
Prediction: Chevron's Bold Moves in Iraq Will Reshape the Oil Stock Over the Next Decade.
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is an integrated energy company. That's important for investors to remember, since it not only produces oil and natural gas, but it also transports the vital fuels and processes them. The power of the integrated business model was on full display in July, when Chevron reached an accord with Iraq on major energy investments in the country. Here's why it could change both Chevron and the energy sector as a whole.Chevron is one of the world's largest energy companies. It has a globally diversified portfolio of energy assets, ranging from the upstream (production) all the way to downstream (chemicals and refining). One big benefit of this model is that Chevron can invest its capital where it believes it will produce the most economic benefit. That's not just a statement about production; it also involves investments in the midstream (pipeline) and downstream segments of its business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|84,67
|1,08
|1,29
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