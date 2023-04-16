Brent
|
16.04.2023 14:13:00
Prediction: Oil Prices Will Rally This Summer. Here Are 3 Oil Stocks to Buy.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released its April oil market report. The global energy overseer expects oil demand to heat up this summer. That will come as supplies shrink after Saudi Arabia recently led a big production cut. These dueling forces should drive oil prices even higher in the coming months, and that makes a great time to buy oil stocks. Among the top ones to consider buying ahead of that rally are Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO). All three oil companies recently made acquisitions, bolstering their ability to cash in on higher crude prices. The IEA's latest forecast foresees global oil demand surging by 2 million barrels per day (BPD) to a record of 101.9 million BPD this year. Jet fuel demand is a big factor fueling the consumption increase, which the IEA expects will drive 57% of this year's expected growth. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|86,63
|0,32
|0,37
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,71
|0,28
|0,34
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.