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20.06.2026 02:15:00
Prediction: Oil Will Hit $60 a Barrel in 2027. Here's How to Invest Now.
The one big thing investors have learned from the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is that oil and natural gas remain vital to the world's normal functioning. This is why most investors should have some exposure to the sector. That said, the next year is likely to be complicated for the energy industry because of the lingering impact of the war.I expect oil prices to fall back to where they were before the conflict in 2027, to around $60 per barrel for Brent Crude. However, getting to that point could be a bit of a rollercoaster ride, as industry fundamentals take center stage as newsflow from the conflict becomes less important. Here's how I'd invest in the energy sector today to prepare.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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