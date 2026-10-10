Prediction: This Will Be the Next Big AI Gold Rush and This Company Will Be the Winner.

The area of artificial intelligence (AI) has represented a gold rush for companies and investors in recent years. Seen as revolutionary, with the ability to revamp processes and operations and boost innovation, it is viewed as the next big thing for the tech industry. The graphics processing unit (GPU) was the first winning product to emerge, as this powerful chip fuels the most essential of AI operations: the training of models.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the leader in this market, having jumped in even before the AI boom began, but other chip designers have entered the fray in recent years. And these players, from Advanced Micro Devices to Broadcom, are generating tremendous growth amid soaring demand.

While the GPU remains crucial to the development and use of AI, my prediction is that something else will represent the next big AI gold rush. And the following company will emerge as the winner.

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