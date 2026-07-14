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14.07.2026 10:06:00
Prediction: Today's Inflation Report Will Contain a Much-Needed Silver Lining, but Also Highlight Something Sinister
Forget earnings season! Arguably, the most important economic release of the month, the June inflation report, is just hours from being published (July 14, 08:30 a.m. ET), and it can have significant ramifications for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).The June inflation report is expected to contain a much-anticipated silver lining for consumers and investors -- but this only tells half the story. More than likely, it'll highlight something sinister and undeniably problematic for a historically pricey stock market.Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is overseeing a challenging inflationary environment. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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