The electrification of the global energy economy is creating new sources of demand for silver. Electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, battery storage systems, charging stations, and power grid infrastructure all require the precious metal, primarily because silver has the highest electrical conductivity of any metal.

While silver prices could remain particularly volatile over the next few years, the continued expansion of the electric vehicle market and investments in energy infrastructure could push silver to $90 per ounce by 2030. Here's how I arrive at that number.

According to the International Energy Agency, global EV sales exceeded 20 million in 2025, up 20% from the previous year. That number is expected to reach 23 million this year, representing 28% of all new car sales globally. Oxford Economics now projects global light-duty EV production could reach approximately 42.5 million vehicles annually by 2030.

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