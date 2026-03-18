|
18.03.2026 21:45:00
Prediction-Oil Will Stay Above $90 Through 2026 and These 2 Stocks Will Profit Most
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) are positioned to generate substantially higher free cash flow through year-end 2026. Analysts tracking the Hormuz disruption are forecasting WTI to remain at elevated levels through the year. Barclays sees $85 a barrel, Goldman bumped theirs to $71, and Macquarie Group has even called for $150.Given that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed no oil will pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that handles approximately 20% of global oil supply, it seems completely possible that $90+ oil is here to stay through 2026.As of today, oil sits at $99 a barrel, with no sign the IRGC is going to let up regarding Hormuz. It is their greatest global leverage, and likely one of the areas they will fight to control the most.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|114,04
|4,39
|4,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|97,35
|1,03
|1,07