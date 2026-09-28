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28.09.2026 10:06:01
President Donald Trump Has Floated the Idea of a Partial or Full Ban on Diesel Exports, but the Unintended Consequences of Such Actions Would Be Catastrophic
Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) are doing what they do best under President Donald Trump -- delivering outsize annual returns -- not all is well on Wall Street.
While the stock market's major indexes have managed to climb the proverbial wall of worry this year, inflation, driven in part by Trumpflation, may prove to be an insurmountable headwind.
Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Dieselpreis Benzin
|2,44
|0,00
|0,04