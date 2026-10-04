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04.10.2026 10:06:01
President Donald Trump Is "Very Seriously" Thinking About Curbing Diesel Exports, but the Repercussions Could Be Disastrous
Throughout most of Donald Trump's presidency, the stock market has been virtually unstoppable. The mature-stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and innovation-inspired Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) have delivered higher average annual returns under Trump than under most other presidents since the late 1800s.
But the outperformance of Wall Street's major stock indexes isn't accurately reflecting many of the challenges facing the U.S. economy at present. Chief among these headwinds is Trumpflation (inflation that's been directly driven by Trump's policies).
While the president believes he has a quick fix for what ails consumers' and businesses' wallets, there's a very high probability that it would backfire.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Dieselpreis Benzin
|2,27
|-0,13
|-5,33
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