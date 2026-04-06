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06.04.2026 19:10:00
President Trump Has Set a Deadline for Reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Here's How Oil Stocks are Reacting.
President Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz: Tuesday, April 7, at 8 P.M. Eastern Time. If Iran doesn't agree to a ceasefire deal that includes reopening the key waterway, the U.S. and Israel will launch attacks against the country's bridges and power plants. Such attacks would likely cause Iran to retaliate, which could include strikes against additional energy infrastructure in the Middle East. Here's a look at how oil stocks are reacting to the news of this deadline.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|111,73
|2,03
|1,85
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|113,40
|0,99
|0,88