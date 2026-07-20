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20.07.2026 11:00:00
President Trump Just Reimposed the Iran Blockade. Here's What That Means for Oil Stocks.
When the war in Iran began on Feb. 28, Iran immediately cut off most access to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transport route for about 20% of the world's oil supply. Since then, it has been a cycle of fragile ceasefires, flip-flop messaging, and naval blockades.On July 14, President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade after yet another ceasefire negotiation fell through. And with consistent days of attacks, there are no signs of letting up from either side.There are many implications of the conflict, and it will inevitably affect the oil industry, but by how much? Likely a bit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|88,26
|0,16
|0,18
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,27
|-0,22
|-0,27