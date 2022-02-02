02.02.2022 16:44:25

Pret a Manger raises price of coffee subscription by 25%

Monthly fee to increase to £25 as chain faces rising cost of milk, coffee beans and staff payPret a Manger is increasing the price of its coffee subscription service by 25% as the cost of milk, coffee beans and staff pay goes up.The coffee shop chain said the monthly fee for up to five barista-made drinks a day would rise to £25 from £20 from 3 February for new subscribers, and from 16 March for those already signed up. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Kaffeepreis 2,43 0,05 2,23

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen am lezten Handelstag der Woche -- DAX am Freitag auf Erholungskurs -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex legt im Freitagshandel zu. An den deutschen Börsen Stimmung ebenfalls freudlich. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen