Pret a Manger raises price of coffee subscription by 25%

Monthly fee to increase to £25 as chain faces rising cost of milk, coffee beans and staff payPret a Manger is increasing the price of its coffee subscription service by 25% as the cost of milk, coffee beans and staff pay goes up.The coffee shop chain said the monthly fee for up to five barista-made drinks a day would rise to £25 from £20 from 3 February for new subscribers, and from 16 March for those already signed up. Continue reading...