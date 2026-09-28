Price of diesel on UK forecourts reaches all-time high

Fallout from Iran conflict continues to drive up bill for motorists with record average cost now at 199.18p a litre

The price of diesel on UK forecourts has hit an all-time high average of 199.18p a litre, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to drive the cost of fuel to record levels.

The price, which previously peaked at 199.09p in June 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could soon top the £2 mark after Donald Trump rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day peace deal to reopen the critical oil and gas shipping route through the strait of Hormuz.