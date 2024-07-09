Platinpreis
|
09.07.2024 10:05:37
Pro-business GNU could help SA platinum sector - WPIC
SOUTH Africa’s newly instituted Government of National Unity could help the platinum group metals (PGMs) industry to respond quicker to market cycles, said BusinessLive citing a report by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC).Commenting on the participation of the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) in the GNU, the WPIC said it “may promote economic liberalisation alongside reforms to Eskom, Transnet and the Labour Act”.“Reducing South Africa’s international risk profile could strengthen the currency and reduce SA PGM miners’ margins,” said the council. “However, regulatory liberalisation would allow miners to be more reactive to market conditions, in both up and down cycles.”“Platinum’s muted price action to deficits between 2023 to at least 2028 may be reflective of a current inability to flex output in response to underlying market conditions. Improved South African governance and higher for longer automotive demand are separately or together both supportive of platinum’s investment case.”Political developments on the world stage could also assist PGM prices, the WPIC said. Right leaning political parties gaining seats in the EU parliamentary elections might influence the rate of electric vehicle adoption. EVs don’t use autocatalysts which absorb the majority of PGM supply.Commenting in May in its first quarter review, the WPIC said platinum was heading for another supply deficit this year of some 476,000 ounces. The metal recorded a 878,000 oz deficit in 2023, the WPIC said in March.Falling mine supply was the main reason for this year’s deficit forecast, largely owing to South Africa where supply was forecast to fall 2% following restructuring of lossmaking mines. Production stoppages due to maintenance and amid sanctioning of parts supplies would result in a 9% decline in Russian production this year.All in all, total platinum supply is expected to remain flat at 7.1 million oz. An improvement in recycled supply will be offset by a 3% decrease in mined supply, down 147,000 oz to a total of 5,47 million oz, it said.The post Pro-business GNU could help SA platinum sector – WPIC appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Platinpreis
|1 000,50
|-0,50
|-0,05
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Powell-Anhörung: ATX in Rot -- DAX schwächelt -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend höher - Nikkei auf Allzeithoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex schwächer zeigt. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es unterdessen im Verlauf mehrheitlich nach oben.