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27.11.2026 03:03:22
Protests in Iraqi Kurdistan at plans for government in Baghdad to take over oil, border crossings
Thousands have gathered in the capital of northern Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region, waving flags and voicing opposition to plans for the federal government to take control of oil operations and border crossings.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,71
|-0,97
|-1,16