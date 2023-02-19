Goldpreis
|
19.02.2023 19:33:16
Rambler pauses copper-gold mine in Newfoundland amid financial restructuring talks
Rambler Metals (AIM: RMM) has decided to pause operations at its 100% owned Ming mine located on the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, pending the delivery of key supplies to the mine site. It is expected that the mine will recommence on or before February 24.This decision comes at a time when the London-listed copper-gold producer is continuing discussions around its financial restructuring. Rambler had previously defaulted on its loan agreement with Newgen Resources Lending, for which it is in the process of finding a solution, including refinancing or restructuring of the company.Earlier this month, the company also defaulted on its gold purchase and sale agreement with Elemental Altus Royalties (TSXV: ELE), under which it is required to make minimum gold deliveries of 1,200 ounces in each of the first three years. As no sale and delivery of gold has occurred in the last two financial quarters, the default condition has been triggered.Rambler was formed in 2005 with the purpose of bringing the former Ming mine in Newfoundland and Labrador back into production. The company acquired the consolidated Ming property that year and subsequently proceeded to diamond drilling, mine dewatering, permitting, and finally, construction. Commercial production was declared at Ming in 2012.The mine contains 10.6 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources at a grade of 1.77% copper, 0.61 g/t gold, 3.88 g/t silver and 0.15% zinc. Inferred resources stand at 1.8 million tonnes grading at 1.91% copper, 1.83 g/t gold, 8.82 g/t silver and 0.66% zinc.In addition to Ming, Rambler also owns 100% interest in the former-producing Little Deer complex located within the Newfoundland Appalachians.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 843,65
|2,19
|0,12
|Kupferpreis
|8 870,50
|-20,80
|-0,23
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Handel wegen US-Feiertag: ATX schließt mit leichten Verlusten -- DAX letztlich an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen beenden Sitzungstag höher
Die Wiener Börse schloss einen ruhigen Montagshandel letztlich mit einem leichten Minus ab. Der DAX zeigte sich stabil. Die Wall Street bleibt zum Wochenstart feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Montag Gewinne.