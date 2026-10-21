Rare Earths vs. Copper: Should You Buy MP Materials or Freeport-McMoRan?

The rapid build-out of U.S. data centers has revealed very real physical constraints, from the power grid to equipment to the materials needed to build them. At the same time, geopolitical tensions are exposing supply chain vulnerabilities and resource scarcity that lawmakers are scrambling to address.

Two commodities are in the spotlight: rare-earth elements and copper. Rare-earth elements are essential for the permanent magnets used in defense systems, robotics, and electric vehicles. Copper, meanwhile, is critical to building data centers and supplying the enormous amounts of energy they require.

For investors looking to capitalize on the trend for physical materials, which stock offers the better opportunity today: rare-earth producer MP Materials (NYSE: MP) or copper giant Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX)?

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