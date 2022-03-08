RBPlat’s Phiri delivers spectacular attack on RBH for selling “heritage” to Northam Platinum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

STEVE Phiri used his last presentation as CEO of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to deliver a spectacular attack on the firm's former shareholder, Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) which he said betrayed shareholders by selling its 32.8% stake to Northam Platinum.Phiri said RBH "abandoned shareholders" and had "poured cold water" on the "celebration" of RBPlat's position as a vehicle for consolidation in the platinum group metals (PGMs) sector.Phiri also had stern words for Northam Platinum saying that "… any person who is contemplating some offer must put up or shut up … The shareholders of RBPlat deserve some respect and certainty."The purchase of the RBH stake in RBPlat by Northam on November 9 effectively stymied a 100% takeover of RBPlat by Impala Platinum (Implats) which had announced its intentions during October.Phiri also criticised Royal Bafokeng Nation, the North West province community that stands behind RBH. "You do not give that heritage up even for the most tempting price. That must not be forgotten," he said, referring to the nation's historic purchase of North West province property.Northam's position in RBPlat resulted in "a messy contest between two strangers in the launch area of RBN [Royal Bafokeng Nation], leaving RBN a spectactor in its own house," said Phiri who added – somewhat ominously for Implats' consolidation plans: "It will take some time to resolve … if at all."