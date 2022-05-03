Kupferpreis
|
03.05.2022 10:52:46
Rejection of Anglo’s Chile copper project is a sign the operating environment is getting tougher
ANGLO American said today the Chilean authorities had formallly rejected the environmental permit application for the extension of the firm’s Los Bronces copper mine although a door was open to appeal the decision.The UK-listed group said on April 22 that Environmental Assessment Service of Chile (SEA) had recommended rejecting the permit for the Los Bronces Integrated Project (LBIP).Anglo said it was examining the details of the decision and that it “… expects to continue following the regulated permitting process in Chile, which includes the potential to request a review by a Minister’s Committee to evaluate the full breadth of merits of the project”.“LBIP represents a multi-billion dollar investment in the future of one of Chile’s largest copper mines and is an example of modern mining where the full range of sustainability considerations have been consulted on and designed in from the outset,” said Anglo.According to JP Morgan Cazenove analyst Dominic O’Kane, the SEA’s decision is indicative of a more challenging operating environment in Chile, compounded by the government’s review of mining related taxes and duties that could be increased.“Permitting delays and preventative decisions across the global mining industry are highly relevant for the long-term outlook of new metals supply,” said O’Kane. Significantly extended timelines for project approvals and development “… are likely to be a key factor for tightness in long dated physical metal supply,” he added in a report.Production from Los Bronces was unlikely to be affected for the next two financial years. “However, we believe a entrenched negative decision could have longer-term implications,” said O’Kane. JP Morgan forecasts Los Bronces’ output falling from 340,000 tons of copper in 2022/23 to about 290,000 tons a year from 2024 until 2040.The extension project at Los Bronces aims to expand the current open pit and replace future lower grade ore by accessing higher grade ore from a new underground section of the mine, said Anglo.“The project uses the mine’s existing processing facilities, optimises water efficiency, and requires no additional fresh water or tailings storage facilities,” the group said. Ten years of scentific studies stood behind the expansion project including emission mitigation and zero impact on biodiversity, glaciers and human health, it added.The post Rejection of Anglo’s Chile copper project is a sign the operating environment is getting tougher appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 820,50
|124,65
|1,29
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen auf grünem Terrain -- Ruhiger Handel in Asien
Die heimische Börse und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Dienstag mit positiven Vorzeichen. In New York gewinnen die Bullen die Oberhand. An vielen Märkten in Fernost war am Dienstag Feiertagspause.