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12.03.2026 15:18:00
Resolute Mining greenlights Doropo gold project investment
Resolute Mining (ASX, LON: RSG) has approved a final investment decision for the Doropo gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, clearing the way for construction as the company pushes to lift annual output above 500,000 ounces by 2028.The decision marks a key step in Resolute’s strategy to expand its presence in West Africa and establish itself as a leading multi-asset gold producer in the region. Doropo is expected to play a central role in the company’s growth plans as it seeks to scale production over the next several years.Resolute said the approval follows the completion of technical, economic, environmental and social studies, along with the granting of a mining permit by Côte d’Ivoire’s Council of Ministers. The company said the work confirmed the deposit’s economic strength and technical viability and aligns with its long-term development strategy.13-year mineConstruction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026. Once operational, the mine is expected to run for an initial life of about 13 years, with further potential for expansion and additional regional development.Chief executive officer Chris Eger said the decision represents a significant milestone for the company’s growth ambitions.“Reaching a final investment decision represents an important growth milestone for Resolute,” Eger said in a statement. “It advances our strategy to become a diversified gold producer and keeps us on track to achieve annual production of more than 500,000 ounces by the end of 2028.”Eger said the company’s decision reflects confidence in the quality of the deposit, the strength of its technical work and the operating environment in Côte d’Ivoire. He added that the development is expected to generate long-term value for shareholders while supporting local communities and national partners.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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