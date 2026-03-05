|
05.03.2026 19:14:34
Resolute Mining grows gold inventory with Côte d’Ivoire additions
Resolute Mining (ASX, LSE: RSG) has issued an updated resource estimate that showed a 60% yearly increase and sizeable boost in ore reserves, driven mainly by new acquisitions.The new resource, calculated as of Dec. 31, 2025, came to 347 million tonnes grading 1.6 grams of gold per tonne, containing over 17.63 million ounces.The total reflects the addition of the Doropo and ABC projects in Côte d’Ivoire, acquired from AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) in a $150 million deal in May. Together, the projects added 6.6 million oz. to the resource count.The resource includes approximately 6.8 million oz. in ore reserves, representing a 55% increase. This total includes the addition of 2.5 million oz. from the Doropo project and an initial reserve of 348,000 oz. declared for the Tomboronkoto project in Senegal, which helped to offset mining depletion.The reserves were calculated on a 100% basis, as local governments all own small stakes in Resolute’s West Africa-based assets. Excluding the minority state ownerships, reserves attributable to the company are estimated at 5.9 million oz.Key pillar for growthIn a press release on Thursday, Resolute CEO Chris Eger noted that more than 36% of the group’s reserves and 41% of its resources are now in Côte d’Ivoire, which the company considers to be a favourable mining jurisdiction and a key pillar of its organic growth plans.The gold miner’s main asset currently lies in Mali, where it still holds nearly 3.9 million oz. in reserves at the Syama mine. Located approximately 30 km from the Côte d’Ivoire border, the asset represents a large-scale operation that comprises the Syama underground mine, the Tabakoroni complex and several satellite deposits including Syama North.Last year, reserves at Syama decreased by 235,000 oz., which the company said was in line with expectations due to mining depletion and changes in modifying factors. In 2026, the operation, being mined as a sub-level cave, is expected to produce 2.6 million tonnes at grades ranging 2.4-2.5 g/t.In Senegal, Resolute said it is committed to extending the life of its Mako operation, with 266,000 oz. in resources being outlined at Bantaco – a key potential satellite deposit along with Tomboronkoto.Shares of Resolute Mining held steady at around A$1.50 apiece during Thursday’s trading session. The Australian gold miner has a market capitalization of A$3.26 billion ($2.28 billion).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 106,38
|22,07
|0,43
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt etwas nach: ATX versucht sich an Erholung -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.