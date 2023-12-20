Goldpreis
|
20.12.2023 18:27:10
Reunion Gold settles claim brought by Barrick over alliance termination
South America-focused explorer Reunion Gold (TSXV: RGD) has settled a claim brought by Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) with respect to a strategic alliance agreement signed by the companies back in early 2019.In December 2022, Reunion gave notice to terminate this agreement, which Barrick challenged in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging that the alliance should continue in perpetuity, and that unilateral termination is invalid.At the time, the only project remaining under the alliance was the NW Extension project in Suriname, as Barrick had previously elected to exclude all other projects from the pact, Reunion stated in a Feb. 13, 2023, news release.Prior to that, the parties had agreed on a rehabilitation and demobilization plan and budget for the NW Extension project. In terminating the agreement, Reunion said it offered to assign its rights in the NW Extension to Barrick.In its statement of claim, the gold mining giant said it is seeking relief in the form of, among other things, declarations affirming its position, orders compelling Reunion to perform its obligations under the alliance, related injunctive relief, and damages.On Wednesday, Barrick’s claim was settled on what Reunion calls “a mutually acceptable basis”, and the parties now have no outstanding obligations to each other, since there are no properties under the alliance agreement.Reunion said the company’s main focus remains on exploring and developing its 100%-owned Oko West project in north-central Guyana, which Barrick excluded from the alliance in January 2020 and has no back-in rights on the project.Discovered by Reunion’s initial drill program in 2020, Oko West a pit-constrained mineral resource estimate of 41.8 million tonnes grading 1.84 g/t gold for 2.5 million oz. of contained gold in the indicated category. It also has 27.1 million tonnes of inferred material grading 2.02 g/t gold for 1.8 million oz. of contained metal.Shares of Reunion Gold rose 1.1% by 12:30 p.m. in Toronto. The gold junior has a market capitalization of C$466.1 million ($349.8m).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 034,65
|2,71
|0,13