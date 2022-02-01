Revival Gold appoints Timothy Warman to its board of directors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Timothy A. Warman, P.Geo, to the company’s Board of Directors.Warman is a professional geologist and accomplished executive with over thirty years’ experience in all aspects of the resource industry, from grassroots exploration through feasibility, from development to operations, and has held board or senior leadership roles with some of the most successful exploration and development companies of the past decade.From 2016 until early 2022, Warman served as the President & CEO of Fiore Gold, managing the company through the successful start-up of the Pan Gold Mine and development of the Gold Rock Project, both in Nevada. Fiore was acquired by Calibre Mining Corp. in a premium transaction for $151 million in late 2021.Warman has also served as a director of Continental Gold, President of Dalradian Resources, and Vice President, Corporate Development of Aurelian Resources from 2006 until the company’s acquisition by Kinross Gold Corp. for C$1.2 billion in 2008. Prior to Aurelian, Mr. Warman held senior positions with several mining and exploration companies in North America, Africa, and Europe. Mr. Warman is a graduate of the University of Manitoba (M.Sc.) and McMaster University (B.Sc.) and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tim Warman to Revival Gold’s board. Tim brings a rare combination of business and technical expertise with extensive experience in capital markets, international exploration and domestic US mining operations,” CEO Hugh Agro said in a media release. “Tim’s experience will be invaluable as we build on the exciting potential at Revival Gold’s flagship Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project and position the company for future growth.” Warman joins current directors Wayne Hubert, Hugh Agro, Donald Birak, Robert Chausse, Maura Lendon and Michael Mansfield effective immediately. In connection with Mr. Warman’s appointment, Carmelo Marelli, a founding director, has stepped off Revival Gold’s board.“I am personally very grateful to Carmelo for his instrumental role in establishing Revival Gold and in helping to chart the company’s course over the past four years”, said Agro. “On behalf of our entire management team and the board, I wish to thank Carmelo for his unwavering support and service to the company”.