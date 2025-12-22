|
Ride the Gold and Silver Rally: Choose GLD ETF's Steady Climb or SLV's High-Octane Surge
2025 has been an exceptional year for gold and silver, as well as for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track these two precious metals. iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) and SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) both provide access to physical precious metals, but differ in underlying commodities, volatility, and cost structures.SLV is designed to reflect the price of silver, while GLD aims to mirror the price of gold bullion. Both are among the largest and most liquid commodity ETFs, and therefore hugely popular among investors seeking exposure to precious metals without buying physical bullion. But the risk profiles and historical returns of the two ETFs diverge, making them suitable for different types of investors seeking exposure to precious metals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
