Silberpreis

68,92
USD
1,75
2,61 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
22.12.2025 12:01:01

Ride the Gold and Silver Rally: Choose GLD ETF's Steady Climb or SLV's High-Octane Surge

2025 has been an exceptional year for gold and silver, as well as for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track these two precious metals. iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) and SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) both provide access to physical precious metals, but differ in underlying commodities, volatility, and cost structures.SLV is designed to reflect the price of silver, while GLD aims to mirror the price of gold bullion. Both are among the largest and most liquid commodity ETFs, and therefore hugely popular among investors seeking exposure to precious metals without buying physical bullion. But the risk profiles and historical returns of the two ETFs diverge, making them suitable for different types of investors seeking exposure to precious metals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Silberpreis 68,92 1,75 2,61

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen