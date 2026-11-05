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05.11.2026 15:23:00

Rio Tinto injects $144 million into Resolution Copper after land battle win

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) has approved a $144 million investment to advance its Resolution Copper project in Arizona, months after securing control of land needed for what could become one of the largest copper mines in the US.

The funding will support feasibility studies and engineering work for mining equipment and water treatment facilities. Rio Tinto will contribute $79 million, reflecting its 55% stake in the joint venture, while BHP (ASX: BHP) will cover the remaining 45%. The companies expect the next phase to create about 50 additional jobs.

“Resolution Copper has the potential to supply up to 25% of America’s copper demand for decades, strengthen domestic supply chains and deliver significant economic benefits for Arizona,” Rio Tinto chief executive Katie Jackson said.

The investment underscores Rio Tinto’s growing focus on copper as demand rises for the metal used in power grids, electrification and artificial intelligence infrastructure. It also marks another step toward developing a major domestic supply source as the US seeks to strengthen its critical minerals supply chains.

The decision follows a lengthy legal battle over the transfer of federal land needed for the mine. The dispute pitted the religious rights of the San Carlos Apache people against efforts to develop one of the country’s largest undeveloped copper deposits.

Native American groups have opposed the project because of its potential impact on Oak Flat, a site considered sacred by Apache communities. Although Rio Tinto secured control of the acreage, the controversy has highlighted the challenges of balancing mineral development with Indigenous cultural and religious protections.

Timeline – Rio Tinto’s 26-year struggle to launch Arizona’s Resolution copper project

Located near Superior, Arizona, the copper deposit lies between 5,000 and 7,000 feet (1,524 and 2,134 metres) underground. Rio Tinto has targeted the mid-2030s for the mine’s opening, although the development remains subject to further studies and approvals.

The project is estimated to contain more than 40 billion lb. (18.1 million tonnes) of copper, with the potential to support production for decades.

Development momentum

The latest commitment builds on about $110 million in contracts awarded by Resolution Copper in August for exploration and underground development at the site.

Rio Tinto, the world’s largest iron ore producer, has increasingly sought to expand its copper business as demand for the metal accelerates. Strong copper contributions helped drive its half-year earnings higher in July, reinforcing the commodity’s importance to the company’s long-term growth strategy.

JPMorgan sees US copper output more than doubling

The joint venture estimates that Resolution Copper could generate thousands of jobs and contribute about $1 billion annually to Arizona’s economy once operational.

The mine’s scale, technical complexity and history of legal opposition remain significant hurdles. Developing a deposit at such depths will require substantial infrastructure and investment before commercial production can begin.

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