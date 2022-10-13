Uranpreis
|
13.10.2022 20:16:00
Rio Tinto sells Roughrider project to Uranium Energy for $109 million
Uranium Energy (NYSE: UEC) has agreed to purchase 100% of the Roughrider project in Saskatchewan for C$150 million ($109.2m) from Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO; ASX: RIO). Rio will receive C$80 million in cash and C$70 million in Uranium Energy stock.The Roughrider uranium project is located 13 km west of the McClean Lake uranium mill. It has a historic resource of 58 million lb. uranium oxide (U3O8) at an average grade of 4.73% U3O8 in all categories.(This estimate is not NI 43-101 compliant.)Uranium Energy recently outbid Denison Mines (TSX: DML) for UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX), whose assets include the Raven-Horseshoe Hidden Bay and Christie Lake properties in the Athabasca Basin. Together, these assets are viewed by Uranium Energy as a potential means to increasing its uranium production.Uranium Energy is planning its next steps at Roughrider, namely updating the technical report summary by including 225,000 metres of diamond drilling completed on the property. The company also plans to proceed with permitting for in situ recovery (ISR) at Roughrider.“The acquisition [of Roughrider] builds on our strategic objective to create the leading Western supplier of secure and 100% unhedged uranium with a two-pronged platform: 1) near-term, fully permitted and low-cost U.S. ISR production; and 2) a Canadian high-grade conventional pipeline,” Uranium Energy president and CEO Amir Adnani said in a release.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|0,85
|-
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.