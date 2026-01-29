|
29.01.2026 12:45:00
Rio Tinto Teams Up With Amazon: Fueling the AI Boom With Low-Carbon Copper for Data Centers
While the market continues to speculate over the possibility of a merger between Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and Glencore, the news of a strategically important deal between Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) and Rio Tinto appears to have fallen off the radar. However, discerning investors shouldn't ignore this deal because it could spark game-changing developments for Rio Tinto, artificial intelligence (AI), and the data center industry.In the end, it's very simple. Amazon Web Services is a dominant force in cloud computing and AI, and it needs data centers to host data and provide computing power. In turn, data centers need copper for their infrastructure. In fact, S&P Global believes that AI and defense will boost copper demand by 50% by 2040, creating a significant shortfall. If you are bullish on copper, you could buy more of a pure-play copper company, such as Freeport-McMoRan, but the recent deal with AWS makes Rio Tinto an intriguing option as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|13 843,40
|849,75
|6,54