Kupferpreis

13 843,40
USD
-0,60
6,54 %
29.01.2026 12:45:00

Rio Tinto Teams Up With Amazon: Fueling the AI Boom With Low-Carbon Copper for Data Centers

While the market continues to speculate over the possibility of a merger between Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and Glencore, the news of a strategically important deal between Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) and Rio Tinto appears to have fallen off the radar. However, discerning investors shouldn't ignore this deal because it could spark game-changing developments for Rio Tinto, artificial intelligence (AI), and the data center industry.In the end, it's very simple. Amazon Web Services is a dominant force in cloud computing and AI, and it needs data centers to host data and provide computing power. In turn, data centers need copper for their infrastructure. In fact, S&P Global believes that AI and defense will boost copper demand by 50% by 2040, creating a significant shortfall. If you are bullish on copper, you could buy more of a pure-play copper company, such as Freeport-McMoRan, but the recent deal with AWS makes Rio Tinto an intriguing option as well.
